Alleged Fraud: Mompha Regains Freedom After Fulfilling N100m Bail Condition

by Eyitemi Majeed
Mompha
Mompha

Popular Instagram big boy and self-acclaimed Beaurea De Change operator, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha has finally regained freedom after spending close to two months in EFCC custody.

The Dubai based big boy was released after meeting his bail condition which was set at N100m by a federal high court sitting in Lagos.

He was arrested by the anti-graft agency over allegations bordering on fraud and money laundering.

Read Also: N18bn Was Paid Into Mompha’s Nigerian Bank Account – Witness Tells Court

However, he has since pleaded not guilty to the 14 counts charge levied against him and also institutionalize a fundamental rights suit against EFCC for staying in their net beyond the constitutionally stipulated days without charging him to court.

Tags from the story
Ismaila Mustapha, Mompha
0

You may also like

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Zlatan Ibile

See Excahnge Between Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Zlatan Ibile’s Fan

NFF To determine availability of Victor Moses Super Eagles Friendlies

Gunmen kidnap Taraba lawmaker

‘Bishops to be held accountable for sexual abuse cover-ups in their jurisdictions – Pope Francis

Bobrisky

Women Group Commends Police For Disrupting Bobrisky’s Party

NYSC set to release 8000 Corps members for Anambra Election

NLC To Apply ‘No Pay, No Work’ Rule

Court sacks House of Reps member in Benue State, asks him to refund all salaries he collected within 90days

4-yr-old girl beaten to death and burned alive by her mother and boyfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *