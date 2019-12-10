Alleged Fraud: Mompha Regains Freedom After Fulfilling N100m Bail Condition

Popular Instagram big boy and self-acclaimed Beaurea De Change operator, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha has finally regained freedom after spending close to two months in EFCC custody.

The Dubai based big boy was released after meeting his bail condition which was set at N100m by a federal high court sitting in Lagos.

He was arrested by the anti-graft agency over allegations bordering on fraud and money laundering.

Read Also: N18bn Was Paid Into Mompha’s Nigerian Bank Account – Witness Tells Court

However, he has since pleaded not guilty to the 14 counts charge levied against him and also institutionalize a fundamental rights suit against EFCC for staying in their net beyond the constitutionally stipulated days without charging him to court.