American Model, Blac Chyna Stuns In Amazing Sexy Swimsuit

Popular American model and socialite Blac Chyna have shared some stunning photos of herself.

The 29-year-old model and mother of two took to Instagram to flaunt her curvy figure in a black sexy swimsuit at the pool.

Recall that she had earlier opened up on the number of surgeries she has had on her body.

Now that she has worked on her body, she is sharing all the goodness and sauce in her new photos.

Showing her amazing curves and her numerous tattoos.

See Photos Here: