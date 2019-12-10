Anambra Man Banished For Allegedly Impregnating His Daughter Twice (Photos)

A man from Nnewi Anambra State has been banished for impregnating his daughter twice.

Sharing the story on the Internet, it was noted that investigations were also carried out by the locals before they took such drastic action.

READ ALSO – Man Impregnates Daughter, Insists On Having Her As Wife

The residents of the community took to their WhatsApp platform to share the news.

It is not known if the man would be handed to the police as it appears that the community have already taken the matter under control.

See Photos Here: