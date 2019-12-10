I Love Kanye West, Moyo Lawal Reveals

Curvy actress, Moyo Lawal says if a man as mad as Kanye west finds her today, then she would leave spinsterhood the next day.

She made the comment via her Instagram page in response to the American rapper’s silver attire for a show.

She wrote:

Hehehe if a man mad like Kanye finds me today, I am married tomorrow 😂😂…. I just love this man, his craze is on a different level even more enticing, it is authentic …… Man like Kanye ♥️