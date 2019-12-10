I Love Kanye West, Moyo Lawal Reveals

by Eyitemi Majeed
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal

Curvy actress, Moyo Lawal says if a man as mad as Kanye west finds her today, then she would leave spinsterhood the next day.

Read Also: God Has Been Calling Me For A Long Time But Devil Kept Distracting Me: Kanye West

She made the comment via her Instagram page in response to the American rapper’s silver attire for a show.

She wrote:

Hehehe if a man mad like Kanye finds me today, I am married tomorrow 😂😂…. I just love this man, his craze is on a different level even more enticing, it is authentic …… Man like Kanye ♥️

