Actress, Iyabo Ojo Says 2019 Has Been A Tough But Beautiful One

As 2019 winds down, actress Iyabo Ojo has confessed that the year has been a tough and beautiful one at the same time.

Speaking in an Instagram post on Tuesday, the screen diva added that 2020 is going to be an explosive year of God’s blessing.

Read Also: The Kind Of Mother-In-Law I Will Be: Actress Iyabo Ojo

She concluded by saying her fans are not even ready for what’s coming in the new year.

She wrote:

Grace found me and I’m forever grateful 🙏🙏 2019 has been a tough but beautiful one ……. 2020 is going to be an explosive year of God’s blessings …… you guys anit ready for what’s coming ……. 😜😜😜