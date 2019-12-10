Anthony Joshua Wants To Defend Heavyweight Titles In Nigeria

Anthony Joshua has expressed that he would “definitely love” to defend his heavyweight titles in Nigeria after defeating Andy Ruiz in their rematch.

The IBF, WBO and WBA champion recovered from a devastating upset in his first fight against the Mexican-American to reclaim the belts via a wide unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua visited the country in October and is keen to bring the first world heavyweight title fight to the continent since the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in 1974.

Speaking with the media, the heavyweight champion expressed that he wants to defend his titles in Nigeria.

“People had been telling me I should go back for ages. It was crazy because they don’t have 24-hour electricity but they still know me and support me,” Joshua said.

“I went to the ghettos of the ghettos where it’s not all about egos and beef, it’s about people who are hungry to survive.

“It was one of the best things I’ve done. Africa’s rooting for me for sure, so I would definitely love to fight out there.”