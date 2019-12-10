Anthony Joshua Wants To Defend Heavyweight Titles In Nigeria

by Olayemi Oladotun

Anthony Joshua has expressed that he would “definitely love” to defend his heavyweight titles in Nigeria after defeating Andy Ruiz in their rematch.

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua

The IBF, WBO and WBA champion recovered from a devastating upset in his first fight against the Mexican-American to reclaim the belts via a wide unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Senate President Lawan Reacts As Anthony Joshua Reclaims Heavyweight Titles

Joshua visited the country in October and is keen to bring the first world heavyweight title fight to the continent since the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in 1974.

Speaking with the media, the heavyweight champion expressed that he wants to defend his titles in Nigeria.

“People had been telling me I should go back for ages. It was crazy because they don’t have 24-hour electricity but they still know me and support me,” Joshua said.

“I went to the ghettos of the ghettos where it’s not all about egos and beef, it’s about people who are hungry to survive.

“It was one of the best things I’ve done. Africa’s rooting for me for sure, so I would definitely love to fight out there.”

Tags from the story
Andy Ruiz Jr, Anthony Joshua
0

You may also like

The Message Sergio Ramos Sent To Salah That Has Got People Talking

The Message Sergio Ramos Sent To Salah That Has Got People Talking

Barca Closes In On Sevilla’s Rakitic

Moyes Rants at Referee Marriner’s Decision in United’s Loss at Sunderland.

Lukaku’s Hat-trick Sinks Sunderland

Besiktas and Arsenal end in stalemate

Besiktas and Arsenal end in stalemate

Turkish Nuri Sahin retires from International football

AFCON: Ivory Coast Defeats Tunisia 3-0

Super Sand Eagles to Play for Bronze in Durban

Fabregas Congratulates Arsenal On Signing Real Madrid’s second-best player, Ozil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *