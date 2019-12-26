Bauchi: How Pregnant Women, Sick People Are Taken To Hospitals On Donkeys

Some communities in Bauchi State have revealed that they convey pregnant women to hospitals on donkeys and ox-drawn trucks because they lack motorable roads.

The communities said to be Misau Local Government Area of the state said this on Wednesday when a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent visited Babuwuri and Ngummachame settlements, which are tagged“Hard-To-Reach (HTR)” in terms of healthcare by the EU/UNICEF.

Read Also: I Was An Illiterate When I Married My Husband – Bauchi First Lady

According to the heads of the settlements, Malam Magaji Abdu and Alhaji Ahmadu Garba, pregnant women and sick people are transported to health facilities using donkeys and ox-drawn trucks.

“This is due to the hard to reach nature of our settlements coupled with the lack of road networks and distance from health facilities.

“If a woman developed obstructed labour or any delivery complications as well as sick ones who cannot be conveyed on motorcycles, the last option is to use either donkeys or ox-drawn trucks.

“This is done over a distance of 20km or 15km depending on the location of the settlements and health facilities,” Abdu said.