BBNaija’s Esther Hits Hard On Troll Who Called Her Ugly (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Esther was dragged into a brutal online exchange with a fan who called her ugly.

Sharing a photo of herself, the Internet troll commented and expressed his disappointment at Frodd who has always been gushing over him.

It is obvious that he still has not gotten over the agreed ‘situationship’ between Frodd and Esther.

The drama started when Esther shared a beautiful photo of herself on the gram and the troll deemed it fit to shame the reality star.

Responding to that, Esther tagged the man a demented pig.

See Photo Here: