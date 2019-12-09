“Blow Job Is Abnormal” – Babcock VC Reveals Why Female Student In Viral Sex Tape Was Expelled

Prof. Ademola Tayo, the Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ogun State, has opened up on the expulsion of a female student in the hospital sex video that recently went viral.

Information Nigeria recalls a video of two students having sex in a hospital ward surfaced online.

The male student was said to have been expelled before the incident while the girl was expelled as a result of the video which they made while the school was on vacation.

Speaking on Sunday during a luncheon with journalists at Babcock Guest House, Prof. Tayo said:

“We had to take that decision in order to protect this institution and to protect its alumni. Because anywhere they go they say the University where they are all prostitutes.

They said the girls are always swallowing …and all kinds of ridicule. If we keep mute, in the public opinion they would think that anything goes in the institution. We had to make a statement to show discipline.

But I need to tell you that I signed it off with tears in my eyes as a responsible father. But we are not leaving this young lady to her doom. The pastor called me last week and I prayed with the family.

The father called me and said pray with your daughter. I said she is still my daughter. Sometimes discipline is therapeutic. It is when you go that you realise that this is not right what I have done and then you go back to yourself.

I look forward to a time when this young girl would graduate and be celebrated. It may not be here; I don’t know where but we are not throwing the baby out with the bath water.

It is not normal for a young woman to take the manhood of the man and be swallowing. That is a very dirty thing which supposed not to be heard.”