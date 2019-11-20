Sex Tape Of Babcock Students Leaks Online

A video has surfaced online showing two Babcock students having sex in their school clinic without protection on.

The video has since caused a stir online and is now trending as many have since began to share their thoughts on the video.

Read Also: Shocking! 72-Year-old Cleric Arrested For Impregnating, Killing And Burying A Babcock University Ex-student

The video saw both students aware engaging in the sexual act without protection on and just the girl in it deciding on giving the young man orals just at the end, a move that many have since began to clown on social media.

Graphic video below;