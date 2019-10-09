We Have Sacked ‘Sex For Grades’ Lecturer: Babcock University

Babcock University has announced that one of its lecturer identified as Akamo, in the department of biochemistry who was accused of sexual assault by some Nigerians on Twitter has been sacked.

This follows a BBC Africa Eye documentary which was released on Monday, exposing some lecturers in West African universities sexually harassing students.

The release of the documentary sparked hot discussion on sexual assault with lots of people sharing their experiences on social media.

This was how some former students of Babcock named Akamo, Michael Eze, Moses Aaron –as some lecturers who have sexually assaulted them.

Those from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), and the University of Ibadan (UI), University of Port Harcourt, University of Benin were also among those mentioned on Twitter.

Joshua Suleiman, Babcock director of communication and marketing, in a statement on Tuesday, while reacting to the allegations said the lecturer is no longer a staff member of the institution.

“The attention of Babcock University authorities has been drawn to some tweets making the rounds on some social media platforms. Mention was made of Babcock University faculty in connection with sex and cash for grades,” the statement read.

“We wish to state in unmistakable terms that one of the lecturers mentioned in the tweets is no longer a staff of Babcock University. His contract with the University was terminated at the end of the 2018/2019 academic session, on grounds that the University viewed with serious concerns because of the University’s hallowed moral and academic values.

“We wish also to state clearly and emphatically, that Babcock University has zero tolerance for sexual.”