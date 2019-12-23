Bouncer Disgraces Lagos Big Boy For Attempting To Take Selfie With Olamide (Video)

by Valerie Oke

Photo of The Lagos big Boy while being escorted awy from Olamide by bouners

The extent to which people go just in order to catch a glimpse or take a selfie with their favourite celebrity is unimaginable.

It is in light of this that a yet to be identified Lagos big rudely mounted the stage while popular singer Olamide Adedeji simply known as ‘Olamide‘ was performing at a recent concert.

Olamide, who was performing a ‘Shaku Shaku’ song at the time was taken aback as he was interrupted from his performance.

Read Also: Adekunle Gold, Funke Akindele, Others React As Maria Okan Welcomes New Baby For Olamide

A close-by bouncer then walked the star-struck Lagos Big Boy down the stage while Olamide continued his performance.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Olamide
0

You may also like

Born Again Actor, Hanks Anuku Confesses To Deliberately Infecting His Wife With HIV

DJ Cuppy teaches Senegalese and French presidents how to DJ (Photos/Video)

Stella Damasus Steps Out With Daniel Ademinokan

Meet The Woman Who Predicted Kefee’s Death

Gbenga Adeyinka Apologises For Baba Sala’s False Death Post

M.I Abaga’s Black Mercedes CLS Stolen In Abuja

Kemi Olunloyo set to run for Oyo state governor in 2019, checkout her promises

Tewa Onasanya, Joke Silva, Peace Hyde & Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Unveiled as Influencers for 2017 ELOY Awards

‘From mega super star to upcoming artist and photo star’ – Fans seriously blast Korede Bello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *