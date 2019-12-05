Catholic Priest Slumps, Dies On Football Pitch

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Uche Ukor on Wednesday evening slumped and died during a novelty match with other colleagues in Asaba, Delta State.
The priest said to be serving in Onitsha Archdiocese of the Catholic Church was also the Director of the diocese’s media arm, publishers of Trinitas Newspaper.
According to a source within the Onitsha diocese of the church Fr Ukor’s, “he slumped during a football match between priests of Onitsha diocese and Issele Uku diocese yesterday at Asaba.
“He wasn’t even playing. He was their coach. I’ve been in shock since a mutual friend called me last night to inform me of his demise.”
It was also gathered that the priest had not been feeling well lately due to Blood Pressure issues.