“Bobrisky Is A Disgrace, Disappointment To Men” – Actor Kingsley Abasili

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actor, Kingsley Abasili has publicly called out the Nigerian cross dresser Bobrisky calling him a “disgrace and disappointment to the world of men.”

Bobrisky
Cross-dresser Bobrisky

The actor called out the popular male barbie while replying to a post on twitter.

Recall that Kingsley Abasili who is popularly known as Pete Edochie’s lookalike in Nollywood had once blasted Bobrisky over the banned controversial movie titled ‘Bobrisky in Love‘ and also lashed him out on his relationship with Tonto Dikeh.

See his post below:

Kingsley Abasili
Kingsley Abasili’s comment
