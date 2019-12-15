Couple Allegedly Commit Suicide Over Wedding Debt

by Eyitemi Majeed
File photo of a bride and a groom
File photo of a bride and a groom

A Twitter user identified as @Detola_ has shared the story of how a couple allegedly committed suicide over wedding debt after just three days of tying the knot.

Read Also: Actress Jaiye Kuti, Husband Mark 19th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Even when another user opined that it could not have been the debt from the wedding because it happened too fast, she insisted by saying; ‘“It is! The husbands family said that’s what she kept saying”

She wrote:

“A lady was indebted after wedding and killed herself after 3 days, the husband drank sniper too and he’s dead now. Today makes it 7 days after wedding. I’m still in shock!!! Come and see shouts here o. For the first time this year, I had tears in my eyes I’ve never believed it until what I saw this night. It was really a terrible scene, wife still dey mortuary sef.” 

0

You may also like

Three Estate Agents Arraigned Over Alleged Theft Of N168m

Governor Of Yobe State Commends Military For Defending Damaturu Against Boko Haram

Former Nigerian Footballer, Philip Osondu Dies At 48

Alaafin Declares, I ‘ve Won 95 Out Of 100 Cases Against Govt

[Video]: Legendary Singer, Majek Fashek Calls Out TV Station, Soundcity

Kidnappers Of Anglican Bishop Demand N40m Ransom

Slay queens who accused each other of having HIV, using “juju” to trap men settle in police station

Reports Of Human Flesh Restaurant In Anambra False, Embarrassing – Police

Kano Fire Service Warns Black Market Dealers Against Storing Petrol In Houses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *