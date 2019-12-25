Dino Melaye Enjoys Family Vacation In US(Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Dino Melaye and kids holidaying in the US
Dino Melaye and kids holidaying in the US

As people taking out time to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones, former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has caught the bug.

The former lawmaker was spotted in the US along with his three kids enjoying a nice family moment.

His kids are named Joshua, Israel, and Gbotemi.

Read Also: Smart Adeyemi Takes Over Melaye’s Aviation Committee Chairmanship

Melaye was sacked as a federal lawmaker by a court with a rerun ordered in his senatorial district.

He then went on to lose to Smart Adeyemi of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC).

More photo below:

0

