Dino Melaye Enjoys Family Vacation In US(Photo)

As people taking out time to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones, former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has caught the bug.

The former lawmaker was spotted in the US along with his three kids enjoying a nice family moment.

His kids are named Joshua, Israel, and Gbotemi.

Melaye was sacked as a federal lawmaker by a court with a rerun ordered in his senatorial district.

He then went on to lose to Smart Adeyemi of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC).

