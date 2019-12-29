Don’t Give Boko Haram Any Breathing Space: Burutai To Soldiers

by Valerie Oke
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has told troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed to Madagali in Adamawa State not to give terrorists any breathing space.

The army chief said this on Sunday when he addressed the troops during a visit, NAN reports.

He said the needed supports to enable soldiers prosecute the war against insurgency and other criminal activities in the country will be given by government.

He said: “I am glad to be here with you because this is one of the areas that have been quite strategic in the operation of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD).

“You have done great and I want to commend you for standing firm against all the criminals whatever name they called themselves whether Boko Haram, ISWAP or bandits.

“Do not give them any breathing space. That means you must go out at all times, day and night, whether rain or sunshine and make sure you deal with them.

“These criminals want to bulkanise our country and we must not allow it.”

The army chief said the troops’ welfare package would also be improved from 2020 in line with the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added: “Schools will also be improved upon and you are very much aware of the improvement in the schools like Command Secondary Schools and Command Children Schools.

“Be rest assured that we will do everything possible to improve on them to make them more conducive.

“This is the job and you must do it at all times and I assure you that we will not leave you behind, we will carry you along.”

