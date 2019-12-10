Don’t Transport Any Corps Member Beyond 6pm, FRSC BossTells Motorists

Boboye Oyeyemi, corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has warned commercial drivers not to transport corps members leaving orientation camp from 6 pm.

Oyeyemi, issued the warning during the FRSC end-of-the-year meeting with transport union stakeholders, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The FRSC holds the meeting usually in preparation for the end of the year activities. One of the aims of the meeting is to see how vehicular accidents can be reduced during festive periods.

According to the FRSC Corps Marshal, any driver that transports the corps members from 6 pm above, will face serious consequences.

“No transport union should convey any corp member and those leaving the orientation camp on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6 pm. Any vehicle that violates this order will be dealt with seriously, as the FRSC is committed to the safety of lives and properties,” he said.

“I want to urge the state coordinators of different NYSC orientation camps to send signals to the corps members to be aware of the information. This has become necessary to address road accidents and crashes that occur during the festive periods across the country. The safety of the youths, goods and Nigerians’ lives at large is our major concern.”

Boboye further advised corps members to use motor parks while boarding vehicles and avoid roadside vehicles for security reasons.

He also urged transporters to reduce the prices of transportation fares for corps members.

“This is the main reason why you see corps members boarding vehicles at night and, sometimes, on the roadside,” he said.

“The belief is that the prices of transportation would reduce at night by boarding at the roadside. This is not safe at all.”

Yusuf Adeniyi, national secretary, Road Transport Employer’s Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), while responding said the directive will be complied with, adding that the transportation fare will be reduced for corps members during the period.

“We will direct all the offices nationwide to bring down the prices and provide good vehicles for their safety,” he said.