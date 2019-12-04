Drake Dances To Davido’s “Fia” Alongside Rapper Wale (Video)

A video currently trending online shows the moment International music stars, Drake and Wale vibed to Nigerian singer, Davido’s 2017 hit track, dubbed “Fia”.

Information Nigeria recalls the “Risky” crooner had earlier received a massive shout out from another popular US rapper; Lil Baby and the father of three is definitely getting the recognition he deserves.

It goes to show that all Davido’s hardwork and effort in the studio is paying off as he continues to make waves outside the continent of Africa.

Watch the video below: