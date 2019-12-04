Drake Dances To Davido’s “Fia” Alongside Rapper Wale (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A video currently trending online shows the moment International music stars, Drake and Wale vibed to Nigerian singer, Davido’s 2017 hit track, dubbed “Fia”.

Drake, Davido and Wale
Popular musicians, Drake, Davido and Wale

Information Nigeria recalls the “Risky” crooner had earlier received a massive shout out from another popular US rapper; Lil Baby and the father of three is definitely getting the recognition he deserves.

It goes to show that all Davido’s hardwork and effort in the studio is paying off as he continues to make waves outside the continent of Africa.

Read Also: M.I Abaga Knocks Festus Keyamo Over Comment On Social Media Bill

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Davido, drake, Wale
0

You may also like

Babachir Lawal Reacts To Senate’s Call For His Sack

Cyber-crime Police bust Nigerian-led gang that cheated 21 people in India

Man arrested for taking pictures of police collecting bribe

UN seeks support for JTF to help fight Boko Haram

Teenager killed in Cult Clash

Two Nigerians Accused of Having Al Qaeda Ties

Governor Ambode’s wife left disappointed as she fails to change APC godfather Bola Tinubu’s mind

Donald Trump’s wealth shrinks by $400m in one year

Buhari appoints Ambassadors to AU, UN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *