DSS Finally Rearrest Sowore, Whisk Him Out Of Court (Video)

The operative of the DSS has finally rearrested, Omoyele Sowore, after a long struggle with his supporters who stood their way during a court session on Friday, 6th December.
He was arrested barely 24-hours after regaining his freedom.
Prior to his re-arrest, he had spent 125 days in the net of the DSS.
He has been reportedly whisked to the Abuja headquarters of the DSS.
His rearrest has sparked outrage among Nigerians with many lashing at the manner in which the DSS bundled him out of the court-room.
Watch the video below:
– Moment Sowore was Finally re-arrested and driven to the DSS Headquarters.
