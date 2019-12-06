DSS Finally Rearrest Sowore, Whisk Him Out Of Court (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

The operative of the DSS has finally rearrested, Omoyele Sowore, after a long struggle with his supporters who stood their way during a court session on Friday, 6th December.

He was arrested barely 24-hours after regaining his freedom.

Prior to his re-arrest, he had spent 125 days in the net of the DSS.

He has been reportedly whisked to the Abuja headquarters of the DSS.

Read Also: Sowore’s Rearrest: Nigerians Used Their Hands To Elect A Snake As President: Omokri

His rearrest has sparked outrage among Nigerians with many lashing at the manner in which the DSS bundled him out of the court-room.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#Revolutionnow, DSS, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

These kinds of ugly developments must stop: Saraki fumes over police raiding Clark’s home

NDLEA worried over drug abuse among female teenagers

Jafaru Isa Returns Loot: SEE The 5 Things This Shows About Buhari’s Anti-corruption War

7 Important Messages Buhari Has For Nigerians Today

Nigerian Man Reveals The Extent He Went To Make His Wife More Respectful 

Lionel Messi

SHOCKING: Five Times Lionel Messi Has Thrown Away A Comfortable Lead

Obasanjo cries out as President Buhari allegedly tries to “harm” him

What Buhari Has Achieved In 100 Days – Ambode

Cindy

Boutique Calls Out BBNaija’s Cindy Over Breach Of Agreement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *