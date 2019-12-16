DSS Grills Sowore Over Links With IPOB, Boko Haram, Shiites

by Valerie Oke

 

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow movement was reportedly questioned over purported links with Boko Haram and other prescribed groups.

According to Premium Times, Sowore was grilled by State Security Service operatives on November 12, over connections with terrorist groups.

“Agents have been asking him to tell them about his relationship with Boko Haram, Islamic Movement of Nigeria and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, ” Premium Times quoted a source ss saying.

“He has continued to deny any relationship with all these groups.”

There are also reports that the SSS is questioning Sowore, in order to start fresh plots to file yet another set of criminal charges against him before another judge.

