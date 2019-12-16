Spokesperson Reacts To Viral Meeting Between Atiku And Tinubu At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport

by Verity Awala
Paul Ibe, the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to a trending photo his principal and Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress(APC).

Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, is said to have had a brief meeting with Tinubu, when they met at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

A photo of the encounter was shared on Sunday by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s spokesperson — which stirred a lot of reactions among Nigerians on social media.

Atiku’s spokesperson in an interview with TheCable, confirmed the meeting but said he has no details of the discussion.

“I think they met at the airport, at the departure lounge. I wouldn’t have been privy to what may have been discussed because at that point I was either in Kaduna or on my way there,” he said.

Tinubu was said to be on his way to Lapai, Niger state, to receive a honorary doctorate degree from IBB University, while Atiku was on his way to Kaduna for a wedding.

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state, was also seen to be a part of the meeting.

