Woman Breaks Her Young Maid’s Head in Anambra

A young maid identified as Kaosisochukwu has been battered by her madam over the former’s failure to give the madam’s child her afternoon pap.

Facebook user, Samuel Tochi shared the girl’s story on social media revealing that the said madam broke her head while also sharing photos of the girl’s head.

Read Also: Discipline Is Different From Child Abuse: Naira Marley Advises Parents

“This child name is Kaosisochukwu, met her on my way to buy akara this Sunday morning.

These are injuries inflicted to her by the woman she is currently staying with.

Her offence was that she didn’t feed her madam child her afternoon pap.

Please, I need a human right lawyer or social welfare org. That can take over this case.

Location is 3-3

Onitsha

Anambra State.

Call me on 07063136813