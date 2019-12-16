Ask DSS To Release Sowore, Falana Tells Malami

by Verity Awala

 

Femi Falana(SAN), has asked Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), for the release of Omoyele Sowore from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

This comes after Malami took over Sowore’s case from the DSS on Friday.

In a letter dated December 13 and addressed to the AGF, Falana said, “Following the announcement of your decision to take over the case of Federal Republic of Nigeria v Omoyele Sowore & Another, two members of the legal defence team visited the headquarters of the State Security Service on December 13, 2019 to demand the immediate release of Sowore from illegal custody.

“Our colleagues were however advised to direct the request to your office in view of the fact that you have taken over the case from the State Security Service.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby request you to use your good offices to direct the State Security Service to release Sowore from custody in line with the order of the Federal High court admitting him to bail pending trial. We are confident that you will not hesitate to grant our request as no court has issued any remand order for his detention.”

 

 

