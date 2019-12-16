My Private Jet Just Landed – Samklef

by Temitope Alabi

 

Samklef
Samklef

Ace Nigerian producer Samklef may have just taken a shot at cross-dresser Bobrisky.

Bobrisky had taken to her IG page to announce that her birthday gift, a Bentley, has finally arrived. She also shared a photo of the car.

Not long after Bobrisky shared her post, Samklef took to his Twitter page to share a photo of a private jet, adding that he just got it as well and will be clearing it next week.

Not long after he tweeted this, his followers took to his comment section to share their thoughts;

