Emeka Ike Shares Cute Photo Of Wife And Kid (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Emeka Ike
Nollywood Actor Emeka Ike

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has shared a loved up photo of his wife and their two-month-old daughter.

The actor who has countlessly expressed his devotion to his family caught the wife and daughter unaware in their home.

He shared the new photos and a video of his wife Yolanda and their newborn daughter Oluchi.

Recall that the actor had earlier given a sneak peek of how his daughter’s look.

Sharing the photos he wrote: “mothering is beautiful… My 2loves…captured my wife & baby this morning having fellowship…lol… l love you my wife.”

See Photos Here:

Emeka Ike
The Actor’s Post

Watch The Video Here:

