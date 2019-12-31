Emeka Ike Shares Cute Photo Of Wife And Kid (Photo)

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has shared a loved up photo of his wife and their two-month-old daughter.

The actor who has countlessly expressed his devotion to his family caught the wife and daughter unaware in their home.

He shared the new photos and a video of his wife Yolanda and their newborn daughter Oluchi.

Recall that the actor had earlier given a sneak peek of how his daughter’s look.

Sharing the photos he wrote: “mothering is beautiful… My 2loves…captured my wife & baby this morning having fellowship…lol… l love you my wife.”

See Photos Here:

Watch The Video Here: