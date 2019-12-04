Evil Househelp Adds Sniper To 93-Year-Old Woman’s Tea In Lagos

The spokesman for the Lagos state police command, DSP Bala Mohammed, has confirmed the arrest of a Beninois househelp who allegedly attempted to kill a 93-year-old woman by adding Sniper to her tea, NAN reports.

According to Mr. Elkana, the househelp was said to have been employed by the Madam Christiana Ogunshina(daughter of the victim) to help cater for the aged woman.

He added that they all live together but the maid is saddled with the responsibility of taking care of the aged woman whenever the daughter is away at work.

The maid was said to have added the substance into the aged woman’s tea after walking in and met the woman’s tea covered.

She was said to have been sighted by one of the people living with the woman and the tea was subsequently thrown away.

DSP Bala Mohammed in his words said the suspect has soon confessed to the crime and would be charged to court as soon as possible.

His words:

“The police visited, searched the house, arrested the suspect and recovered an empty mug of the suspected poisoned tea.

“The suspect confessed to the offence.

“She alleged that the old woman always shouted at her; she said she was tired of her tantrums, so she decided to poison her tea that day.

“She laced her unsuspecting victim’s usual morning tea with sniper (Dichlorvos or 2,2-dichlorovinyl dimethyl phosphate) but the victim was smart enough not to drink it. She will be charged to court soon,’’ he said.