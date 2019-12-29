Falana To Malami: You Have No Powers To Release Anyone Based On Mercy

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, says Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation does not have the powers to order the release of any detainee out of mercy.

This was in reaction to claims by Malami that he ordered the release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow movement, and Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser, out of compassion.

Malami, the minister of justice said that Sowore and Dasuki were not released because of international pressure but on the grounds of respect for rule of law and compassion.

“The only reasons for the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki revolved around our commitment to the rule of law, obedience to court orders and compassionate grounds,” he had said.

Falana, while responding to Malami via a letter, said only the president and state governors are entitled to exercise the prerogative of mercy or release any convicted person on compassionate grounds.

He said, “It is trite law that once a trial court has granted bail to any person standing trial for any offence whatsoever and the bail conditions have been met the detaining authority shall release the person from custody without any further ado. ”

“In other words, the refusal to release a defendant who has been admitted to bail by a trial judge is tantamount to contempt of court. Hence, before Sowore’s release, we had filed Forms 48 and 49 for the committal of the Director-General of the State Security Service to prison for contempt of court.”

He said a suspect can only be detained beyond 48 hours based on a remand order from a magistrate court, adding: “The government is not permitted to refuse to comply with the order of bail under the pretext of defending the security of the nation.”

“Even under the defunct military dictatorship, detaining authorities were not authorized to incarcerate any person for “security reasons” in defiance of court orders,” he said.

“With respect, the federal government has itself to blame for the needless controversy that has trailed the release of the duo. But having belatedly deemed it fit to review your position and advise the federal government in line with the tenets of the rule of law you ought to have apologised to both Sowore and Dasuki.

“That is what is expected of you in accordance with section 32 (6) of the 1999 Constitution. It is not an occasion for grandstanding or an arrogant display of power.”