First Photo Of Flavour’s 3rd Child Surfaces Online

by Temitope Alabi

Flavour

The first photo of singer Flavour’s third daughter with his woman, ex-beauty queen Sandra Okagbue has surfaced online as the little girl turned one.

The now deleted photo was shared by footballer, Kenneth Omeruo who had taken to his IG page to share photos from his daughter Chairein’s first birthday party.

Flavour
Flavour

Read Also: Lady Claims Flavour Is The Father Of Her Child; Dares Singer To Go For DNA Test

Sandra Okagbue had a couple of days ago, shared a heartfelt birthday message to her daughter saying she has since wondered if it is possible to love two people equally and unconditionally.

 

Tags from the story
Flavour, Kenneth Omeruo, Sandra Okagbue
0

You may also like

Folorunso Alakija Celebrates Her 66th Birthday, Dances With Otedola & Elumelu

Peeter Okoye

‘I Don’t Joke With These Three’ – Mr P Gushes Over His Family

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have broken up

E.M.E’s Artiste, Shaydee Gets Endrosement Deal With Metro Taxi

E.M.E’s Artiste, Shaydee Gets Endrosement Deal With Metro Taxi

Your Lyrics Suffer Massive Recession, Fan Attacks D’banj

2Face Idibia Shares lovely Message to Daughter Isabella

Say No To Bleached Bodies – Susan Peters Shares Throwback Photo

The Secret Admirer (Fiction Series) By Myne Whitman

Oprah Winfrey Loses $24 Million In One Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *