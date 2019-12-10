Girl Who Was Set Ablaze By Boyfriend For Allegedly Cheating, Has Died

A young girl who was set ablaze by her boyfriend for allegedly cheating on him is reportedly dead.

The 24-year-old lady, Alabi Tolani, died after her boyfriend Orji Ifeanyichukwu, set her ablaze

The couple were said to have been living together in G54, Army Post Service Housing Estate in Ojo, after she allegedly promised to stop prostitution and remain faithful to him.

They reportedly began dating in March 2019, before things took a sad turn which saw Orji claiming he saw nude pictures she was sending to another lover on her phone.

Police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, confirming the latest development, said;

“On 7/12/2019 at about 1145hrs, operatives of Iba Police Station arrested one Orji Ifeanyichukwu Victor ‘m’ 19 years old of G54 Army Post Service Housing Estate, Ojo, Lagos for setting one Alabi Tolani Mariam ‘f’ 24 years, ablaze.

“The suspect confessed that he used petrol to set the victim ablaze.

“The suspect who is 19 years met the victim, a 24-year-old girl on 28/2/2019 through a hookup and she moved into his house in March.”

“They have since then cohabited as lovers. The suspect finished his Secondary School in 2016 at Gbagada Senior Grammar School and is seeking for admission into tertiary institution.”