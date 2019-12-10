I Kidnapped My Sister So I Could Raise Money For My Girlfriend – Suspect

The Katsina State police command has arrested a 22-year-old man who kidnapped his six-year-old step-sister in Makera Funtua Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the suspect, Ibrahim Kazeem, reportedly conspired with his girlfriend, Murja to kidnap his step-sister Asiya Kazeem, on her way back from an Islamic school.

The little girl was taken to Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara state where she was taken watched by the suspect’s girlfriend.

The ransom was set at N3m, but Ibrahim pleaded with his gang members to accept the N200k ransom his father agreed to pay because he was already traumatized.

Katsina state police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the arrest of the suspect said;

“At the end, he was asked to drop the money at a designated place where there were many people. From there, they asked him to go and pass the night at a school where the child would be brought to him. Later they changed their mind and asked him to sleep at the motor park. Around 2am, they called him on the phone to go and pick the abducted girl at a designated place. They ordered him to go immediately and pick her before another group would kidnap her”.

Speaking to newsmen, Ibrahim said;

“My girlfriend came visiting and I kept her in an apartment detached from our main building.

“Nobody knew she was in that house. But during her stay, I could not give her money. She suggested that we should abduct my step -daughter so as to raise the money to give her. She said my father would not hesitate to bring out money for ransom.

“On the day she was returning from Islamic school, I took her to my girlfriend who was on a motorbike. I had to appeal to them to release her because of the tension Asiya’s disappearance caused. Now I am ashamed of myself “.