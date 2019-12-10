Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th December 2019

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, on Monday, revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2011, urged Nigerians to emulate and carry out the Egyptian revolution which led to the death of over 800 people.

Falana said this during an interview with TVC on its morning show “Your View: Let’s talk”. According to the lawyer, Buhari had in 2003 staged a protest after he lost the presidential election under the defunct ANPP.

The popular lawyer who was reacting to the rearrest off Omoyele Sowore, convener of the revolutionnow movement by the Department of State Services, DSS on Friday.

The Nigeria Senate has revealed that the embattled Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, would still get his full salaries as well as allowances while serving his jail term.

According to Godiya Akwashiki, the senate spokesman, Orji would get his full pay because the matter is still in court and he still has the opportunity to appeal at the Supreme court.

Speaking during an interview with PremiumTimes, Akwashiki added that although he won’t be performing any legislative function, he still remains a lawmaker of the country.

Orji was convicted of N7.66bn fraud along with two others.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind the detention of Omoyele Sowore, SaharaReporters publisher while it accused former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading falsehood.

This was in reaction to a comment by Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, regarding the rearrest of Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement.

Atiku in his comment had condemned the action of the Department of State Services (DSS), stressing that the country was gradually sliding into dictatorship.

Femi Adesina, President Muhammdu Buhari’s special assistant on media and publicity, has said that many Nigerians are not bothered about the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow movement.

The presidential spokesperson said this on Monday while appearing as a guest on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme.

The Lagos state house of assembly has said that it will not abolish the state’s pension law permitting ex-governors and other public office holders to receive juicy pensions from state coffers.

Tunde Braimoh, chairman, house committee on information and strategy, told NAN in an interview that Lagos assembly will not copy Zamfara assembly which recently repealed pension law for its former governors.

The Presidency has explained why the Department of State Services, DSS is still detaining the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement by the presidency on Sunday, it said because of Sowore’s actions, the DSS does not need the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari to do its work whenever it needs to act.

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, has said that Nigerians now enjoy fresh and healthy rice since the land borders in the country were closed.

This declaration was made by the National President of RIFAN, Aminu Goronyo, in Jalingo on Monday.

He said, “Nigerians today are eating fee

The Federal Government has disbursed over N24 million of recovered Abacha loot to 2, 426 beneficiaries in Kuje Area Council, KAC, of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The disbursement which was done on Monday, is reportedly for November and December cash transfer payments, under the National Cash Transfer scheme in the Presidency.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has explained why he failed to show up at award ceremony put together by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) to receive an ‘award for integrity’.

Osinbajo gave his reason, in a letter to the WSCIJ, which was released by Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman.

According to the vice-president, it would make no sense to attend the award considering the situation with Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the #revolution now movement.