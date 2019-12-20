Hollywood Actor Channing Tatum And Jessie J End One-Year-Old Relationship

by Michael Isaac
Channing Tatum And Jessie J
Hollywood Actor Channing Tatum and British Singer Jessie J

American actor Channing Tatum and British singer Jessie J have broken up after a year of dating.

The couple who both began dating in October 2018, were last seen together in October 2019, with Jessie sharing several shots of their outing.

According to People Magazine, there wasn’t any drama, they just decided to part ways and are still good friends.

Another source also added that Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align. The source says. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friends though.”

0

