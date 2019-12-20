Nigerian Reacts To Harsh Treatment From Nativeland ’19 Concert (Photos)

by Michael Isaac

Following several reports from the Nativeland ’19 music concert, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to drag the organizers of the event for their poor service.

Taking to Twitter, many attendees tagged the organizers as reckless and wicked.

One Twitter user also tagged the show a waste of time and money as he expressed his disappointment.

It was reported that the concert was priced at N10K for regular and N25k for VIP.

Taking to Twitter, Nigerians have reacted to this concert.

See Reactions Here:

Nativeland '19
Twitter Reactions
Nativeland '19
More Reactions
Nativeland '19
More Reactions
Nativeland '19
More Twitter Reactions
