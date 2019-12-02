Video: Concert-Goers Destroy Properties Over Davido’s Non-Appearance

by Temitope Alabi
Davido reportedly got some of his fans to destroy properties over his non-appearance at an event yesterday.

According to online reports, some concertgoers in Jos had taken to the street to destroy properties after David did not show for his performance

This is coming days after the singer was honoured in Delta state following his event in the state as well as welcoming a son with his woman Chioma Rowland.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a few weeks ago, in London.

