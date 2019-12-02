Speaker Of Taraba State Assembly Tenders Resignation

The speaker of the Taraba state house of assembly, Peter Diah, who represents Mbamga constituency, has resigned.

Diah, who resigned on Sunday, told newsmen in Jalingo that he did so for personal reasons.

There are however reports that Diah, who was elected 8th speaker of the assembly in June 2015 and was re-elected speaker in April 2016 after an appeal court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state, ordered a rerun election in his constituency may have resigned in order to avoid being replaced.

Diah, said to be the longest-serving legislator in the assembly, is reportedly not in good terms with Darius Ishaku, the governor – Although the governor has debunked reports that he is won’t of those who want the speaker out.

It was also reported that Mohammed Gwampo, member representing Yorro constituency, anchored the collation of signatures of his colleagues for removing the speaker.