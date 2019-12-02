Speaker Of Taraba State Assembly Tenders Resignation

by Verity Awala
Ishaku
Darius Ishaka

The speaker of the Taraba state house of assembly, Peter Diah, who represents Mbamga constituency, has resigned.

Diah, who resigned on Sunday, told newsmen in Jalingo that he did so for personal reasons.

There are however reports that Diah, who was elected 8th speaker of the assembly in June 2015 and was re-elected speaker in April 2016 after an appeal court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state, ordered a rerun election in his constituency may have resigned in order to avoid being replaced.

Read Also: Local Hunters Helping Us Combat Banditry, Kidnapping: Taraba Gov

Diah, said to be the longest-serving legislator in the assembly, is reportedly not in good terms with Darius Ishaku, the governor – Although the governor has debunked reports that he is won’t of those who want the speaker out.

It was also reported that Mohammed Gwampo, member representing Yorro constituency, anchored the collation of signatures of his colleagues for removing the speaker.

Tags from the story
Peter Diah
0

You may also like

Atiku hails Buhari for undertaking medical bills of blind corper, yet blasts him for this reason

2015: Police Warns PDP, APC Against Violence In Kwara

Just In: Obsanjo's Estranged Wife Releases Statement, Accuses Obasanjo Of Sending Assassins After Her And Son For Supporting Buhari

Obasanjo’s Estranged Wife Releases Statement, Accuses Obasanjo Of Sending Assassins After Her And Son For Supporting Buhari

‘It Would Be Unfair And An Act Of Injustice To Deny Jonathan Second Term In Office’

Fayose An Embarrassment To Democratic Ethos – APC Chieftain

Even With Automatic Ticket, Jonathan Will Lose 2015 Elections, Says APC Chieftain

‘Let’s Make History Again’ – Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates VP

Nigerians react, as FG unveils name for National Carrier in UK

Ekiti PDP Has Been Reclaimed From Fayose – Party Chieftain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *