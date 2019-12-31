I Built 6 Universities, 4 Polytechnics, 2 Colleges Of Education In Imo: Okorocha

Immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has bragged to have an impeccable record in educational development in the state, Channels television reports.

Okorocha, who now represents Imo west senatorial district in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, further stated that the fact that he built 6 universities, 4 polytechnics, 2 colleges of education makes his administration impeccable.

He defected to the All Progressive Congress(APC) from the All Progressive Grand Alliance(APGA) after his first tenure as Imo state governor.

His words:

I built 6 Universities, 4 Polytechnics, 2 Colleges of Education. Who has beaten the record in the history of that State (Imo)?

