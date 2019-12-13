‘I Hate Older Nigerian Women, They Are Wicked’ – Nigerian Lady Cries Out

by Michael Isaac

A Twitter user identified as Abeni has shared her opinion about older ladies in Nigeria.

The lady hinted that she hates older women because they are wicked and full of hatred for younger girls.

She also pointed out that older women always expect something bad to happen to younger girls and it gives them joy.

A young Nigerian lady wrote: “I have a deep hatred for older Nigerian women because they are wicked. They have no love for young girls and that’s that on that. If you’re not their typical textbook ‘good girl’ then they want every bad thing to happen to you so they can say ‘I told you so’”

