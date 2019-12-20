IK Ogbonna Rejects A ‘Toto-rial Class’ From A Female Follower

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has vehemently rejected a ‘toto-rial class’ from a female fan on social media.

It all started after the make-believe merchant shared a video of Burna Boy along with some guys dancing and he said he desperately wants to learn the dance step as rendered by the guys adding that he is ready to pay if need be.

A female follower of the actor while reacting to the actor’s post then asked him to come forward for a tutorial which was misspelt as toto-rial.

The actor then replied swiftly that he does not want toto-rial clarifying that he wants only a dance practice.

See their exchange below: