IK Ogbonna Rejects A ‘Toto-rial Class’ From A Female Follower

by Eyitemi Majeed
I have been in pain since news broke that hazard is now a Madrid player  But Here Is How I Would Cure Myself - IK Ogbonna
IK ogbonna

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has vehemently rejected a ‘toto-rial class’ from a female fan on social media.

It all started after the make-believe merchant shared a video of Burna Boy along with some guys dancing and he said he desperately wants to learn the dance step as rendered by the guys adding that he is ready to pay if need be.

A female follower of the actor while reacting to the actor’s post then asked him to come forward for a tutorial which was misspelt as toto-rial.

Read Also: IK Ogbonna Plays Fatherly Role With Son After Wife Sonia Dumps Him

The actor then replied swiftly that he does not want toto-rial clarifying that he wants only a dance practice.

See their exchange below:

Tags from the story
IK Ogbonna
0

You may also like

Dangote Charges Kano, Kaduna To Account For Immunization Donor Funds

Obasanjo blames South Africa government for Xenophobia attack

2015: I may reconsider my decision to contest —Buhari

D’banj signs with Mecury Records UK

Police confirms that Badoo cult killed 26 persons

Ibrahim Magu denies receiving assets from Maina

Police arrests 87 Badoo members, 20 others declared wanted

Baby Kidnapper arrested in Ogun State

Bring Back our Girls co-convener calls for the resignation of President Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *