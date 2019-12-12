IPOB Doctored Video Of Boko Haram Fighters Killing Soldiers: Army

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a viral video clip reportedly released by Boko Haram insurgents which showed Nigerian soldiers being killed helplessly.

According to the army, the video was doctored and released by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and that the incident didn’t happen in Nigeria.

In a statement by Sagir Musa, army spokesman, he said preliminary investigation showed the video was a tool of propaganda released by IPOB.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to emphatically state that there was no incident that involved the capture and killing of tens and tens of Nigerian soldiers on the 10th of December 2019, as mischievously and wickedly portrayed in the video,” the statement read.

“Similarly, preliminary observation of the video clip (even by the amateur) will reveal that the video was doctored and that the event captured in the footage was not an occurrence that took place at any point in time within the shores of Nigeria.

“To this end, the Nigerian Army is hereby calling on members of the general public and, indeed, personnel of the Nigerian Army, especially those in the North East theatre of operation, to disregard the video concocted and peddled by the outlawed IPOB members.”

He added that the call by one Simon Ekpa who he said was the “principal actor in the clip”, on soldiers of south-east extraction to “return to Biafra proved it.”

“Also, the call on South Easterners not to join the Nigerian Army is an obvious indication of the essence and objective of the masterminds of this fake video which should be discountenanced by the public,” Musa said.

The viral portrayed some men held hostage in a field before being shot dead by Boko Haram fighters.