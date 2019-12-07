Yes, We Beat Amaechi, We’re Ready For More: IPOB

by Verity Awala
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has confirmed that it attacked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, in Spain, Madrid.

According to IPOB, it will continue to humiliate more ‘corrupt’ Nigerian politicians while confirming that its members living in Spain voluntarily attacked Amaechi.

In a statement signed by Emma Powerful, the IPOB spokesperson, the group’s leader Nnamdi Kanu authorized the attack.

Read Also: Nnamdi Kanu’s Mother Died From Shock Of Military Invasion — IPOB

He said: “Yes, IPOB beat Amaechi, the transport minister, based on the standing order given by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to reprimand those politicians who think they have arrived.

“IPOB Spain, precisely, Madrid beat minister of transport Dr Chibuike Amaechi in Spain. The order was there before the attack on former deputy Senate President Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg Germany.”

“IPOB is warning all those corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people that we are waiting for them anywhere we meet or see them. We are telling the whole world why they must be dealt with because they are not sincere to the people to the suffering citizens.

“We ask them to retrace their steps, otherwise IPOB in the diaspora will continue to treat their foolishness anywhere around the world,” Powerful added.

Tags from the story
Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Madrid, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi
