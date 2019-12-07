What Happened To Sowore Is A Wake Up Call To All: Toke Makinwa

by Eyitemi Majeed
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, a popular radio personality, has reacted to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore(publisher of SaharaReporter) by the operatives of DSS by stating that regardless of whose side you are on, this concerns all.

She made this known via her Instagram page.

She wrote:

Your neighbor is being robbed and you turn off your lights and go to sleep cos your house is safe, you forget that the neighborhood is under attack. This concerns all of us, regardless of who’s side you are on, we are all not invincible, what happens when they eventually come for you??? Today should not have happened, God have mercy on Nigeria

