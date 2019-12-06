If The Talk Is Not Giving Me Money, Great Orgasm, I Will Ignore – Toke Makinwa

by Temitope Alabi
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has made it known she has no time for little talks.

Recall Toke was brought into a war of words between actress Tonto Dikeh and blogger SDK  a few days ago but remained silent on the issues until now.

Read Also: Be As Picky With Your Men As You Are With Your Selfies- Toke Makinwa

According to Toke, she can not be bothered by small talk as if it is not giving her great orgasms and money, she will gladly jump and pass such conversations adding that she is a master at this.

Watch the video below;

 

Tags from the story
Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

Vector Reacts To Sex Tape Of Babcock Students

PDP urges Nigerians to embrace peace and unity

President Buhari backs El Rufai over planned sack of over 20,000 teachers

Strange but true, 90 year-old virgin to be immortalised in Akwa Ibom State

University Of Jos Expels 5 Students

Seven persons arraigned by EFCC for illegal oil deal

Convicted corrupted persons should be sent to Sambisa forest – EFCC boss

How dare you give us ultimatum! Saudi Sends Home Additional 510 Female Pilgrims

Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *