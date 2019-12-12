Our Aircraft Not Seized In The U.S: Air Peace

Air Peace has debunked the rumours making the rounds that one of its aircraft was siezed in Atlanta, United States.

The airline said it had no links with any airplane seized in the U.S.

Also Read: Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyema ‘Wanted’ In Canada For Alleged Multimillion Dollar Fraud

Reacting to the rumour, the Air Peace spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, pointed out that the company does not currently have any aircraft in the US.

Also Read: Alleged Fraud: Shehu Sani Commends South East Governors For Supporting Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyema

“Linking Air peace to the aircraft that was seized in the US is the act of mischief makers locally who are bent on tarnishing the image of the airline and its owner.

“We have since learnt that the actual owner of the aircraft appeared in court on Tuesday in the US but unfortunately, some people are still linking the aircraft to Air Peace.”