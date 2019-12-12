‘Amaechi Sighted In Boston Airport’ – Nigerian Lady Tips IPOB Members

by Eyitemi Majeed
Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi

Recall that Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state, was recently attacked by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) in Madrid, Spain.

Well, a Nigerian lady identified as Anibueze Juliet on Facebook has called on the Biafra agitators informing them that the former governor is currently in Boston airport.

She called on the group to act fast and not disappoint.

Read Also: “We Didn’t Get Him But We Will Still Beat Him” – IPOB Members Speaks On Plans For Amaechi (Video)

She accompanied her claims with the photo of the ex-governor while sitting in a place that can easily pass for an airport.

She wrote:

Tags from the story
Anibueze Juliet, IPOB, Rotimi Amaechi
0

You may also like

Two elderly couple strangled to death in Osun

‘Any preacher who says give me money, God will multiply it is a thief’ – Nigerian clergyman says (VIDEO)

Gedoni and Khafi

[Photos]: Close Up Photos Of Gedoni And Khafi Kissing Passionately

Breaking!!! Peter Obi Suffers Heart Attack

Peter Obi didn’t suffer a heart attack – Aide

Advice Column: My Girlfriend Enjoys Flirting With Married Men Including Her 60 Something Years Old Boss

Breaking!!! Maurizio Sarri Departs Chelsea

Can We Still Send Sarri And Jorginho Back To Napoli? – Here Is What Fans Are Saying After Chelsea Were Beaten By Arsenal Today

Angel

Former Big Brother Housemate, Angel Runs For Bayelsa Governorship

Ibrahim Magu denies receiving assets from Maina

Cobhams, Osinbajo

Nigerian Musician, Cobhams Asuquo Prays For Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *