Visa On Arrival: I Am Disappointed In President Buhari: Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has expressed disappointment at the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to give African nationals visa on arrival in Nigeria.

Kemi Olunloyo
Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo

The controversial journalist expressed that the decision to announce such a new policy in another country is the main source of her disappointment.

She expressed that the policy should not be introduced considering the fact that the land borders are still closed.

According to Kemi, this new policy will lead to influx of terrorists into the country.

See her post below:

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s post

 

