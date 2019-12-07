“We Didn’t Get Him But We Will Still Beat Him” – IPOB Members Speaks On Plans For Amaechi (Video)

A video trending online shows members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, expressing their regret over their failed attempt to launch an attack on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The former Governor of Rivers State had earlier revealed that he was attacked in Spain by some “misguided Nigerians” while on national assignment in the European country.

In his words,

“Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain,” Amaechi tweeted on Friday.

“They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm.”

LIB reports that some IPOB members, who shared videos, confirmed that it was indeed true.

Although, the group weren’t able to carry out the attack, they stated that they will still “get and beat” him.

Some IPOB members were heard shouting: “he is a criminal, Ole (thief)” intermittently in the video.

Watch the video below: