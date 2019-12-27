ISIS: We Killed 10 Christians In Nigeria To Avenge Our Leader’s Death

by Valerie Oke

 

Boko Haram
Islamic Militant group, Boko Haram

The Islamic State group has claimed to have killed lives of 10 Christians in Nigeria, according to a video released on December 26.

The terrorist group claimed the killing was made to coincide with Christmas celebrations.

The 56-second video which was produced by Amaq, IS’ news agency, showed 12 hostages, 10 which were Christians and the other two said to be Muslims.

According to the group in the video filmed in an unidentified outdoor area, they spared the lives of two of the Muslims.

It said it killed the Christians as part of its revenge against the killing of its leaders after failure to negotiate their release.

Read Also: FG: Boko Haram May Deploy Chemical, Nuclear Weapons In Future Attacks

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, IS’s late leader and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir, his spokesman, were killed in Syria in late October.

They said the victims were “captured in the past weeks in north-eastern Borno state”.

“We killed them as revenge for the killings of our leaders, including Abubakr al-Baghdadi and Abdul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria,” the group was quoted to have said.

