It Ended In Praise – Georgina Onuoha Says After Successful Surgery

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood Georgina Onuoha
Georgina Onuoha

Former Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha recently underwent surgery and has since taken to social media to share the news.

According to the mother of two, the surgery was successful.

Sharing photos from the hospital, she wrote;

“It ended in praise 🙏🏻
They that trust in the Lord shall be as mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abideth for ever.

As the mountains are round about Jerusalem, so the Lord is round about his people from henceforth even for ever.

For the rod of the wicked shall not rest upon the lot of the righteous; lest the righteous put forth their hands unto iniquity.
Thank you for all your prayers. My surgery went well and I’m recuperating well 🙏🏻. Health is indeed wealth.

Read Also: Georgina Onuoha Rocks Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Mark Her 39th Birthday

I have never doubted the power of collective prayers. ❤️ Thank You my dearest Kimberly @mskimberlyla for all your help and love. God bless you immensely.
Thank you All❤️🙏🏻”.

See photo below;

Georgina Onuoha
Georgina Onuoha
Tags from the story
Georgina Onuoha
0

You may also like

Actress, Biodun Okeowo Has This To Say After Someone Stole Her iPhone 7

Julius Agwu’s Wife Opens Up On His Near Death Experience

SEE What Olamide Got From President Buhari After His Performance In Ogun State Yesterday [Photo]

Nigerian Artiste offers fan Two Million Naira for a blowjob

Fans Blast Lanre Gentry For Shading Mercy Aigbe

'It is a must that married men date single women to teach them about marriage' - Counselor Lutterodt

‘It is a must that married men date single women to teach them about marriage’ – Counselor Lutterodt

Adorable photos of Banky W and Adesua Etomi twinning in their Nigerian jersey at Wembley stadium

South African Rapper, AKA – “And For The 1st Time I’ll Be Ashamed Of My South African Passport”

9ice Explains The Real Meaning Of “Shashe” And “Wire Wire” (VIDEO)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *