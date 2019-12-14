It Ended In Praise – Georgina Onuoha Says After Successful Surgery

Former Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha recently underwent surgery and has since taken to social media to share the news.

According to the mother of two, the surgery was successful.

Sharing photos from the hospital, she wrote;

“It ended in praise 🙏🏻

They that trust in the Lord shall be as mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abideth for ever. As the mountains are round about Jerusalem, so the Lord is round about his people from henceforth even for ever. For the rod of the wicked shall not rest upon the lot of the righteous; lest the righteous put forth their hands unto iniquity.

Thank you for all your prayers. My surgery went well and I’m recuperating well 🙏🏻. Health is indeed wealth. Read Also: Georgina Onuoha Rocks Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Mark Her 39th Birthday I have never doubted the power of collective prayers. ❤️ Thank You my dearest Kimberly @mskimberlyla for all your help and love. God bless you immensely.

Thank you All❤️🙏🏻”.

See photo below;