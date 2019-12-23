Judge Withdraws From Sowore’s Suit

by Valerie Oke
The Abuja federal high court judge, Ahmed Mohammed, has withdrawn from the fundamental human right enforcement suit filed by the detained convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

Justice Ahmed withdrew from the suit in the early hours of Monday.

Sowore in the suit is seeking an immediate order for his release from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The DSS earlier released him only to pick him up again less than 24 hours.

Read Also: ‘It Was Staged-Managed – Onochie Explains Drama In Court Between Sowore And DSS

His continued detention has continued to be a major topic across the nation.

